The US-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) plans to deploy Bradley fighting vehicles to northeast Syria to protect its troops, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said in a press release on Friday.

“CJTF-OIR plans to position mechanized infantry assets, including Bradley Fighting Vehicles, to Syria to ensure the protection of Coalition forces and preserve their freedom of movement so they may continue Defeat Daesh operations safely,” Marotto said in the release.

Source: Sputnik