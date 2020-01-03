A spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the US and Israeli “jubilation” for the killing of Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani would soon turn into “mourning,” while speaking to Iranian State TV in Tehran on Friday.
“This temporary jubilation of Americans and Zionists will not take long to turn into mourning,” said IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif.
Sharif also said the IRGC would enter “a new season” and that it would avenge Soleimani’s killing.
After his statement, Sharif was seen crying and being comforted by an Iranian state TV presenter.
Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning, along with Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), an organization with reportedly close ties to the Quds Force.
The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed “harsh revenge” against the perpetrators of Soleimani’s death.
Credit: Ruptly
