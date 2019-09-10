BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – Hezbollah released a statement this morning regarding the recent strikes on the Syrian city of Albukamal that took place after midnight on September 9th.

The Hezbollah statement began by accusing the U.S. and Israel of carrying out the attack on Albukamal.

Citing a source inside Syria, Hezbollah said the camp that was attacked by the Israeli and U.S. forces had belonged to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies.

Hezbollah said one of the sites that was destroyed had housed soldiers and their family members.

The second point made by the Hezbollah source was that there were no casualties, despite the claims made by the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR).

“The enemy used Jordanian airspace and the Americans assisted them as usual from their military base in the occupied Syrian area of ​​Al-Tanf,” the Hezbollah source said during his third point.

“Fourthly, we hold the Americans and Israelis responsible for the acts of aggression in Albukamal and we consider this crossing a red line,” they continued.

“The aggressors in this region will never be secure. The free peoples will hold them accountable and teach them the lesson they will not forget when attacks are repeated,” Hezbollah added.

Neither the U.S. nor Israel have commented on the allegations that they carried out the strikes on Albukamal.

