BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – Hezbollah released a statement this morning regarding the recent strikes on the Syrian city of Albukamal that took place after midnight on September 9th.
The Hezbollah statement began by accusing the U.S. and Israel of carrying out the attack on Albukamal.
Citing a source inside Syria, Hezbollah said the camp that was attacked by the Israeli and U.S. forces had belonged to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies.
Hezbollah said one of the sites that was destroyed had housed soldiers and their family members.
The second point made by the Hezbollah source was that there were no casualties, despite the claims made by the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR).
“The enemy used Jordanian airspace and the Americans assisted them as usual from their military base in the occupied Syrian area of Al-Tanf,” the Hezbollah source said during his third point.
“Fourthly, we hold the Americans and Israelis responsible for the acts of aggression in Albukamal and we consider this crossing a red line,” they continued.
“The aggressors in this region will never be secure. The free peoples will hold them accountable and teach them the lesson they will not forget when attacks are repeated,” Hezbollah added.
Neither the U.S. nor Israel have commented on the allegations that they carried out the strikes on Albukamal.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.