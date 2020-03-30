The air forces of Israel and the United States have concluded a joint exercise over southern Israel, the Israeli army said on Monday.
Israeli and U.S. F-35 fifth-generation fighter jets practiced “mitigating various strategic aerial and ground threats,” a military spokesperson said in a statement.
The exercise took place while Israel was struggling to halt the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The spokesperson said that precautionary steps were taken to ensure the safety of the soldiers. The teams engaged only in the air, and briefed and debriefed all parties via remote video conference, said the spokesperson.
The exercise was planned in advance as part of the military’s 2020 training program and the army decided to carry it out despite the COVID-19 crisis.
According to the military, the exercise “illustrates the close ties between both air forces and militaries, expands the shared knowledge and learning of the F-35’s advanced capabilities and improves the operational capabilities of the IAF (Israel Air Force).”
Source: Xinhua
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.