BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The commander of the U.S. Navy in Europe and Africa, Admiral James Foggo, expressed concern about the presence of Russian submarines in the Mediterranean.

Foggo indicated that modern Russian diesel submarines are equipped with a Kalibr missile system, which is capable of hitting “any capital of Europe or Africa.”

“This indicates the need for a permanent and highly efficient marine presence in European waters,” according to the American website “Stars and Stripes”.

The admiral also indicated that Russian submarines in Crimea and Syria’s Tartous Governorate greatly enhanced Moscow’s position in the region.

According to Foggo, the United States needs to develop a new strategy that allows the Pentagon to move forward in the context of the “complex geo-strategic landscape.”

The U.S. military has repeatedly complained that Russian submarines have deprived its fleet of “safe havens,” and U.S. Deputy Navy Admiral Andrew Woody Lewis has stated that the Pentagon has already lost its edge in the Atlantic Ocean.

He also pointed out that Moscow uses equipment with “more deadly systems”, and this is why the preparation of the American fleet for various operations has become more difficult.

At the same time, the United States has repeatedly indicated the necessity of modernizing the country’s navy, as American newspapers have indicated, the U.S. Navy risks losing its competitiveness in a possible war with Russia or China, according to site experts.

Advertisements