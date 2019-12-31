BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly held a series of phone calls with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), Israel, and Saudi Arabia, the State Department said in a memo.

According to the State Department, Pompeo explained the recent attacks again Iraq’s Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units) forces along the Iraqi-Syrian border, pointing out that these actions were taken in response to the attacks on the K-1 Base in the Kirkuk Governorate.

Citing the State Department, Russia’s RIA Novosti reported that Pompeo reiterated that the United States will take decisive action to protect its citizens and their interests from Iranian threats.

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi (UAE), Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also agreed with the attacks.

Pompeo reportedly vowed to continue to strike Iranian-backed forces that threaten Middle Eastern security.

