BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) Lebanon’s MTV News channel reported that the United States is preparing to impose sanctions on Lebanon under the “Magnitsky Act” for the first time in the next few days.

The news channel did not specify who would be sanctioned under this act, nor did it provide any more details regarding this alleged move by the U.S.

The United States had previously imposed sanctions against Hezbollah, which Washington considers a terrorist organization. The Lebanese economy has also been affected by the sanctions imposed on Syria under the so-called “Caesar Act”.

It is noteworthy that the Magnitsky Act, which was issued by U.S. lawmakers in 2012, was originally aimed at Russia, as Washington imposed sanctions on Russian officials deemed in connection with the death of lawyer Sergey Magnitsky in a Russian prison.

Later on, the law was implemented, so that Washington would impose sanctions on those it considers responsible for human rights violations on a global scale.