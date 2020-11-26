BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, said on Thursday that the unilateral embargo measures against Syria and Iran are illegal, inhuman and doomed to failure.

The Islamic Republic News Agency cited Ravanchi as saying that the U.S. forces are “busy occupying parts of Syria and the plundering the oil and wealth of this country.

Ravanchi statements came during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Syria, during which he confirmed that some countries by imposing unilateral embargo measures against the Syrian people and preventing them from international efforts aimed at the return of Syrian refugees and displaced persons are creating obstacles in the way of the political process, seeking to prolong the crisis in Syria and impose its will on its people.

“At a time when the Syrian people are suffering from the pressures resulting from the outbreak of the coronavirus in their country, the imposition of U.S. unilateral embargoes is increasing their suffering, and we strongly condemn that,” he said.

In the same context, he welcomed the efforts made, such as the United Nations measures to solve the political solution to the Syrian crisis.

The Iranian ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations called for the necessity of the continuous fight against terrorists in Syria to root them out and to oppose any separatist attempts in this country.