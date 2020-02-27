BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday that Washington was “intensifying pressure on the Iranian-backed Hezbollah Brigades and its leader,” citing the group’s “involvement in the killing of a U.S. contractor in Iraq in December”.

“The Hezbollah Brigades are still a threat to the American forces in Iraq … we are increasing the pressure imposed on the group ten years ago ,” said Nathan Siles, the ministry’s coordinator of counterterrorism affairs, according to “Roters .”

Furthermore, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday that the leader of the Hezbollah Brigades, Ahmed Al-Hamidawi, is on the terrorism list.

“The United States will continue to put pressure on the organization,” said Nathan Sails, coordinator of counterterrorism efforts at the State Department.

The United States accused the Hezbollah Brigades of killing an Iraqi-American contractor in December; this led to a sequence of events that culminated in the assassination of Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani and a military response against the U.S. from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Si EE.UU. no quiere sentirse amenazado, simplemente se retiren de Irak.

2020-02-27 17:41
Or simply Iran stopping to try to Lebanonise the country? This will go on as long as US won’t do strikes directly inside Iran.

2020-02-28 03:39