BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday that Washington was “intensifying pressure on the Iranian-backed Hezbollah Brigades and its leader,” citing the group’s “involvement in the killing of a U.S. contractor in Iraq in December”.
READ ALSO: UK Officially Declares Hezbollah a Terrorist Organization
“The Hezbollah Brigades are still a threat to the American forces in Iraq … we are increasing the pressure imposed on the group ten years ago ,” said Nathan Siles, the ministry’s coordinator of counterterrorism affairs, according to “Roters .”
Furthermore, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday that the leader of the Hezbollah Brigades, Ahmed Al-Hamidawi, is on the terrorism list.
“The United States will continue to put pressure on the organization,” said Nathan Sails, coordinator of counterterrorism efforts at the State Department.
The United States accused the Hezbollah Brigades of killing an Iraqi-American contractor in December; this led to a sequence of events that culminated in the assassination of Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani and a military response against the U.S. from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.