BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The US envoy for Syria affairs, Joel Rayburn, said on Wednesday that the United States intends to expand the “Caesar Act” on sanctions against the Syrian authorities, to include non-Syrians.

Rayborn said during a hearing in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday: “As for the issue of imposing sanctions on non-Syrians under the Caesar Act, we will of course expand the validity of the law to include these persons in the future.”

The US envoy did not rule out imposing sanctions on Russian citizens and Russian parties under this act.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that Washington’s goal is to deprive Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of foreign support, expressing his conviction that the US sanctions have an effect on the parties abroad that are considering the possibility of restoring economic relations with Damascus.

“We must continue to increase the pressure on the Syrian regime and its supporters in the future,” Rayburn added.

Regarding the possibility of expanding the Caesar Act before January 20, that is, the date of the inauguration of the US President, the envoy said that he could not provide any details now, but the United States intends to take “some steps” soon.

It is noteworthy that US President Donald Trump signed the Caesar Act in December 2019, which provides for sanctions against individuals and entities supporting the Syrian government, which Washington accuses of violating human rights.