BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – On Monday, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the Turkish Defense Industries Administration and its head, Ismail Demir.

The Treasury Department website said Washington had imposed sanctions on three other individuals linked to the Turkish Defense Industries Administration.

The measure is expected to anger Ankara and is likely to damage the Turkish economy, which is already suffering under the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, Reuters reported on the United States’ plans to impose sanctions against Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Bloomberg also said that US President Donald Trump signed a package of sanctions against Turkey, against the backdrop of the Russian S-400 missile defense system deal that Turkey had bought.

The agency stated that sanctions against Turkey will be imposed under the “CAATSA” (Combating America’s enemies through sanctions) law.

It is worth noting that the leaders of the European Union countries decided on December 11 to expand sanctions against Turkey and adopt an additional blacklist based on a decision issued on November 11, 2019 regarding imposing restrictions against Ankara due to its “illegal” activities in the Mediterranean.