BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – On Thursday, the United States imposed Syria-related sanctions against six individuals.

The U.S. Treasury Department website reported that Washington imposed sanctions related to Syria against six individuals, including the Syrian media, Luna Al-Shibl, and a member of the Syrian Parliament, Muhammad Ammar Saati bin Muhammad Nozad.

In a related context, the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced that the United States imposed sanctions against the leadership of a Syrian military unit for its efforts to prevent the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria, according to Reuters.