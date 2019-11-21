BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this week that dialogue between Damascus and the Syrian Kurds has been impeded by the U.S.

“The Americans are working to impede the dialogue between the Kurds and Damascus, while we take the exact opposite position.” he said, adding that “we are convinced that only dialogue between the Kurds and Damascus can solve the problem of guaranteeing Kurdish rights,” he said.

Lavrov also said that peace talks between Damascus and the Syrian Kurds should not only solve their political differences, but also, ensure the safety of neighboring Turkey.

Turkey views the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) as a ‘terrorist’ entity that is an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The PKK was involved in a long war with the Turkish Armed Forces in the latter decades of the 20th Century.

Russia has played the mediator between Damascus and Ankara, as both governments currently have no diplomatic relations. Turkey ended diplomatic relations with Syria in 2012 following criticisms with how Damascus was handling the protests inside their country.

