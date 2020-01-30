President Trump is seen showing little expression with his arms crossed in the image

The US House of Representatives passed a measure on Thursday to block any funding for US military action against Iran.

The House voted largely along party lines 228-175 to adopt the No War Against Iran Act, which prevents federal funding from being used for the war on Iran except in cases of self-defence or if Congress expressly authorises any specific action.

The House also voted largely along party lines, 236-166, to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq, which successive US presidents have used to legitimize military action in countries including Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan.

Both measures are highly unlikely to pass the Senate, and the White House has indicated that President Donald Trump will veto each bill if they reach his desk.

 

Source: Sputnik

In other terms, US House DOESN’T blocks Trump’s ability to wage war against Iran since :
1. It has to be approved by Senate which has a GOP majority
2. Trump has to sign the bill which he’s unlikely to do.
Yet another Sputnik bullshïtting!!!

