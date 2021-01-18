BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – A U.S. Coalition helicopter made a hard landing in northeastern Syria on Monday, the spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve Col. Wayne Marotto said this evening.

“A coalition helicopter (UH-60) ISO of OIR conducted a hard landing today at approximately 1100 18JAN21 in NE Syria. The helicopter was on a routine flight. The incident was not the result of hostile activity,” Col. Marotto said.

“No coalition members were injured. The initial cause of the incident is determined to be mechanical failure,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesperson did not add where the incident took place in northeastern Syria; however, it is very likely that it occurred in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.