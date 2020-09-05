BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The U.S. authorities welcomed Saudi Arabia’s decision to allow flights between the Emirates and Israel to cross its airspace.
“The U.S. welcomes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s decision to allow flights between the #UAE and #Israel to fly over its territory. This is another important step in the realization of President Trump’s vision,” the National Security Council (NSC) tweeted on Friday.
Last Wednesday, Saudi Arabia announced its approval of a request from the United Arab Emirates to allow the passage of Emirati aircraft through the Kingdom’s airspace for flights coming to and departing from it to “all countries.”
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted a source it described as an official in the General Authority of Civil Aviation, as saying:
“The authority’s approval was issued on the request received from the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the United Arab Emirates, which includes the desire to allow the passage of the Kingdom’s airspace for flights coming to the United Arab Emirates and departing from it to all countries.”
This comes two days after the launch of the first commercial flights from Israel to the UAE within the framework of the agreement to normalize relations between them, which the two countries announced on August 13th.
On Monday, an Israeli plane landed in Abu Dhabi, carrying a U.S.-Israeli delegation to inaugurate cooperation between the UAE and Israel.
