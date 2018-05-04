BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:50 A.M.) – The U.S. has recently halted its funding of the White Helmets in Syria after supporting the group for several years, a CBS report stated on Thursday.
“Our meetings in March were very positive. There were even remarks from senior officials about long-term commitments even into 2020. There were no suggestions of stopping,” the head of the White Helmets, Raed Saleh, told CBS News.
According to the CBS report, the State Department’s funding of the White Helmets is currently “under active review.”
“If this is a long-term or permanent halt, it would have a serious impact on our ability to provide the same intensity and quality of services that we currently provide to civilians,” Saleh continued.
The CBS report would add that the U.S. support to the White Helmets accounts for at least 1/3 of the group’s funding.
