BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:50 A.M.) – The U.S. has recently halted its funding of the White Helmets in Syria after supporting the group for several years, a CBS report stated on Thursday.

“Our meetings in March were very positive. There were even remarks from senior officials about long-term commitments even into 2020. There were no suggestions of stopping,” the head of the White Helmets, Raed Saleh, told CBS News.

According to the CBS report, the State Department’s  funding of the White Helmets is currently “under active review.”

“If this is a long-term or permanent halt, it would have a serious impact on our ability to provide the same intensity and quality of services that we currently provide to civilians,” Saleh continued.

The CBS report would add that the U.S. support to the White Helmets accounts for at least 1/3 of the group’s funding.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

Discuss

avatar
ranix
ranix
sick and tired of the united nation's uselessness as a zio lapdog – no action taken as usual for bright as day terrorists like ameritards and their slaves, white helmets

04/05/2018 08:19
hestroy
hestroy
"a serious impact on our ability to provide the same intensity and quality of services"

Yes, they could kill less people. What a tragedy.

04/05/2018 10:24
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
Now the mouse-trap is closing on them. Radicalised dangerous lunatics are either dead, stuck in Syria and will be left to die hammered by SAA, SyAAF and the Russians or back in home countries but being identified (and in far lesser numbers) and their networks visible, SWATs and homeland-security will pay them visits. Those backing them on social networks are in the light too… It's also interesting as, according to MBS, Saudis are into scrapping their radical Islamic way of life and obviously let a lot of their lunatics go to Syria. The infamous bin-Nayef AKA 'the Prince of Terrorism'… Read more »
04/05/2018 12:07
Long Live Syria
Long Live Syria
Finally the FUNDING TAP is going to be turned off and it is finally gonna run dry. The writing is on the wall WH are cheats. White Helmets were heavily used in the last 7 years to make all that pathetic videos and showing how Assad & SA is killing people and who knows the terrorists themselves would have gassed and filmed last year and that triggered the 1st attack by US on Syria as the terrorists & WHs wanted and the 2nd in Douma this year. How long will they keep using this same stupid story of Assad gassing… Read more »
04/05/2018 07:51