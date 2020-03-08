BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – Syrian State TV reported on Sunday that the U.S. military encircled a town in the Deir Ezzor Governorate earlier in the day.

According to Syria TV, the U.S. military surrounded the town of Al-Basirah in northern Deir Ezzor, as they prevented residents from coming or leaving the area.

The official Syrian TV channel, quoting local civil sources in the town, reported that the American forces cordoned off all of Al-Basirah, and prevented the residents from entering and leaving the area.

No further details were released about the reason for the U.S. military around the town.

