BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – In a new article released this week, Newsweek cited an unnamed senior U.S. intelligence official as saying that the ongoing American strategy in Syria is a ‘clusterf**k’ as the next presidential election approaches in November.

While “both candidates vow to end the ‘endless wars’ waged by their predecessors”, as Newsweek points out, the U.S. currently has no strategy for Syria.

According to the article, the U.S. “doesn’t have a strategy [on Syria]” other than “to ensure an enduring defeat” of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) and to occupy Syrian oil fields.

The situation becomes more complicated daily by the fact that the Russian Armed Forces have managed to establish a headquarters at the Al-Qamishli Airbase in northeastern Syria, which is not far from some of the U.S. installations.

Meanwhile, Newsweek cited Pentagon spokesperson Jessica McNulty as saying that the U.S.-led coalition does not coordinate or share intelligence with Russia in Syria.

“From time-to-time we are incidentally apprised of planned Russian strikes on ISIS [Daesh] targets west of the Euphrates River, as part of our routine de-confliction communications”, she pointed out.

However, this proves to be major debacle for the U.S. Armed Forces in Syria, as they recently were involved in an accident involving their vehicles.

The accident came as a result of a “cat-and-mouse” chase involving the Russian and U.S. forces near the border-city of Al-Malikiyah in northeastern Syria.

The U.S. blamed Russia for the accident, who, in turn, switched the blame to the American forces.