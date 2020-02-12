BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – A Syrian civilian was killed on Wednesday by the U.S> forces after they opened fire on protesters that were blocking their route along a road near Qamishli, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported from the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
The agency quoted its correspondent in Al-Hasakah as saying, “A civilian martyr was killed by the American occupation forces shooting at the residents of Khirbat Amo village, east of Qamishli, who gathered at a Syrian Arab Army checkpoint to prevent U.S. vehicles from passing.”
The reporter also mentioned that “the people of the village damaged 4 armored vehicles of the American occupation, and after that the occupation forces brought reinforcements to the place, including 5 armored vehicles.”
The U.S. military has not commented on these latest claims by SANA; however, if true, this would mark the first time that the American forces have shot dead a civilian in northeastern Syria this year.
Tensions have soared in the Al-Hasakah Governorate of northeastern Syria this year, as the continued presence of U.S. military personnel have angered several civilians, especially in the areas where the American forces were previously deployed.
The locals are furious with the U.S. after Washington announced their withdrawal from the Syrian-Turkish border, leaving the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) at the mercy of attacks by the Turkish military and their allies.
