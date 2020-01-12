American Special Operations forces were about a half-mile behind a convoy carrying Iranian General Qasem Soleimani when it was hit by a US drone strike last week, Fox News reports.

The US news outlet said that these forces were allegedly on the scene in about a minute or two, carrying out so-called “bomb damage assessment”.

This included taking pictures of the strike’s aftermath and confirming that the drone destroyed the right car.

Some photos obtained by Fox News from a government source included graphic close-up views of Soleimani’s disfigured body, with one image showing his corpse burning next to the car in which he was riding.

Fox News cited an unnamed source as saying that after US special forces dragged Soleimani’s body away from the scene, they extinguished the fire before formally identifying the head of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force.

Additionally, the photos included Soleimani’s possessions and small arms, among them books of poetry, wads of cash, a pistol and an assault rifle.

Sources: Sputnik, Fox News

Advertisements