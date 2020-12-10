Reports have emerged recently that Iran allegedly could be preparing to conduct a military strike in the region in what is presumed to be the last days of President Donald Trump in office.

The American troops currently deployed to the Middle East region have been placed on “heightened alert” due to a potential strike by Iran, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a military official.

The Pentagon is closely watching “troubling indicators of potential attack preparations” on the part of Tehran, the official said.

Rumours have arisen recently that reducing US military personnel in the Middle East, namely in Iraq and Afghanistan, would provide an opportunity for Iran to carry out military strikes in the region. An Axios report also claimed last month that the Israeli military was put on alert over fears of potential retaliatory attacks against Israel by Iran.

The latest and most serious escalation in the region was witnessed almost a year ago, when Iran launched rockets at the Ayn al Asad airbase in western Iraq, where US troops were stationed at that time. Tehran said it was a retaliatory attack for the assassination of its top military commander Soleinmani, who was killed by the US in a targeted strike on Baghdad International airport.

This also comes at a time of heightened tension over the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The aforementioned nuclear scientist was killed by unknown assailants while traveling through Greater Tehran on November 27th.

Source: Sputnik