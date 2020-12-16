BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Iraqi Ministry of Defense revealed on Wednesday, the fact that one of its drones was shot down by the US forces over the capital city, Baghdad/

Earlier, media reports said that the US military had shot down an Iraqi army drone in the Green Zone, by mistake, which was later confirmed by the US embassy in Baghdad.

“The embassy’s laser-guided system shot down the drone in the area of al-Harthiya, Baghdad, on Wednesday, justifying it that the drone was thought to belong to the militia groups,” Bas News Agency reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

They added: “Ahmed Khalaf, an Iraqi police officer, told reporters that the US embassy had apologized to the Iraqi Army for its downing of a drone by accident.”

However, the Baghdad Operations Command, affiliated to the Ministry of Defense, denied this altogether, in a statement published by the official Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The leadership said: “There is no truth to what was reported by the media and social media about the downing of a drone belonging to the Baghdad Operations Command by the US embassy defense system.”

Baghdad Operations Command, which confirmed that the news is “dishonorable,” called on the media “to be careful in circulating the news and to adopt official sources.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the official Turkish Anadolu Agency quoted Officer Ahmed Khalaf, a captain in the Iraqi police , as saying that “the American air defense system installed at the Washington Embassy in the Green Zone shot down a drone belonging to the Baghdad Operations Command by way of error”.

He said that the US embassy offered a quick apology to the Iraqi army, and confirmed that it believed that the drone belonged to armed groups that launch missile attacks targeting the embassy and foreign diplomatic missions in the Green Zone.

The American forces present in Iraq deployed an anti-missile system in the Green Zone to counter the increasing attacks targeting the US embassy.

The heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, which includes government buildings and foreign diplomatic missions, has witnessed, in recent months, a series of Katyusha rocket attacks , without human losses. The security services did not reveal the perpetrators of these missile attacks.

The convoys of the International Coalition and the contracting companies have also been attacked with explosive devices throughout the past period in the capital and the provinces of central and southern Iraq. Washington has accused Iraqi factions loyal to Iran of carrying out these attacks.