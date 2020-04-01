BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:25 P.M.) – The U.S. forces intercepted a Russian military convoy that was making their way through the Al-Hasakah countryside this week.
According to reports, the Russian military convoy was moving through Rmeilan area when they came across the U.S. forces, who obstructed their path and forced them to turn back towards the Qamishli Airport.
During the incident, however, a Russian military vehicle got stuck in the mud; it would be filmed by locals and released later on social media.
U.S. troops ‘dumped Russian Convoy in mud’ in Syria pic.twitter.com/W0ozTN2cBj
— Dylan Malyasov (@DylanMalyasov) March 31, 2020
This latest incident between the Russian and U.S. armed forces in northeastern Syria comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two parties.
Prior to intercepting this Russian military patrol, the U.S. forces found themselves on the receiving end of these incidents, with both Russian and Syrian military personnel obstructing the American troops from using certain roadways.
