BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The U.S. Armed Forces reportedly intercepted and blocked a Russian military patrol in northeastern Syria this week.
According to reports from northeastern Syria, the U.S. Armed Forces intercepted the Russian military patrol near the town of Tal Tamr in the western countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
The Russian military patrol was said to have taken an alternative route to reach its intended destination near the large city of Al-Qamishli in the northern countryside of Al-Hasakah.
The U.S. and Russian forces have both blocked each other’s forces in northeastern Syria on a number of occasions this year.
While this move has become frequent, it appears that both sides have become more aggressive towards one another over the last month, culminating in a road rage incident filmed in February.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.