BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The U.S. Armed Forces reportedly intercepted and blocked a Russian military patrol in northeastern Syria this week.

According to reports from northeastern Syria, the U.S. Armed Forces intercepted the Russian military patrol near the town of Tal Tamr in the western countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The Russian military patrol was said to have taken an alternative route to reach its intended destination near the large city of Al-Qamishli in the northern countryside of Al-Hasakah.

The U.S. and Russian forces have both blocked each other’s forces in northeastern Syria on a number of occasions this year.

While this move has become frequent, it appears that both sides have become more aggressive towards one another over the last month, culminating in a road rage incident filmed in February.

