BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – The U.S. Armed Forces were filmed withdrawing from several border points in northern Syria on Monday, putting an end to their long presence in this part of the country.

According to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the U.S. withdrew from all border posts in the Aleppo and Al-Raqqa governorates, which include the Tal Abyad and Kobani (var. ‘Ayn Al-‘Arab) crossings.

Tal Abyad and Kobani will be targeted by the Turkish Army and their militant allies, as these two towns are located near the opposition stronghold of Jarabulus.

Manbij is also considered one of the Turkish Army’s targets in their upcoming operation, as it is located just south of Jarabulus in the northeastern part of the Aleppo Governorate.

The U.S. had maintained a large presence in these aforementioned areas before they made the abrupt decision to withdraw their forces from these key border points in northern Syria.

A trap or a gap to conquer great chunks of Syria?

The US has sanctions in their military arsenal.

If the Sultan succeeds in gobbling up twenty km along the border – he will want more because the YPG will be still south of his territory. Will he continue his line of conquests like Hitler during the times of appeasement.

2019-10-08 10:14