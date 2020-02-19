BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – A new video released on Wednesday showed a U.S. armored vehicle attempting to drive a Russian military vehicle off a road in northeastern Syria.
According to the account that posted the video, the incident took place in the eastern countryside of the Al-Qamishli District in northeastern Syria.
In the video, the U.S. vehicle can be seen trying to cutoff the Russian vehicle as it attempts to speed past the Americans. The incident almost results in a person being hit by the vehicles.
#US army vehicle pushes #Russia police vehicle off the road, today, eastern Qamishli NE #Syria. pic.twitter.com/X5RNPyqafL
— Mohammad (@ibrashino) February 19, 2020
