BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:15 P.M.) The U.S. Armed Forces have posted up around the key town of Tal Tamr in western Al-Hasakah, despite the presence of both Syrian Arab Army and Russian military personnel.

According to local reports, the U.S. forces around Tal Tamr have been preventing Russian and Syrian military convoys from passing through. Only civilian vehicles have been reportedly allowed to pass.

A Sputnik Arabic correspondent in Al-Hasakah stated that armored vehicles flying the American flag were deployed yesterday at the entrances and exits of the strategic town of Tel Tamr (35 km west of Al-Hasakah), while the U.S. Army is conducting patrols in the area around the clock, amid intense flights of warplanes.

The town of Tal Tamr is located at the neck of the international highway (Hasaka – Al-Raqqa – Aleppo) known as (M4).

The reporter stated that the American forces have placed three armored vehicles near the village of (Al-Aghebish) west of the town of Tal Tamr in the western countryside of Hasakah, and three others at the town’s roundabout next to the fuel station (Toma Yalda), in addition to two armored vehicles at the western entrance of the town, in a way that is blatantly aimed to cut the highway.

The reporter pointed out that the Syrian and Russian forces are limited during their patrols because of the U.S. military presence.

