BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The U.S. Armed Forces have blocked off a region of the strategic International Highway (M-4) in northeastern Syria, forcing the Russian and Syrian troops to reroute in order to avoid clashes in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

According to reports that first surfaced last week, the U.S. Armed Forces have refused to allow the Syrian and Russian armies access to the road linking Tal Tamr and Al-Qamishli; this created heavy traffic that was documented by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Photos of the U.S. Armed Forces blocking the highway have since surfaced on social media:

The U.S. and Syrian armed forces have both blocked each other from access to the highway; however, the situation has worsened over the last few weeks, creating heavy traffic along the highway.

