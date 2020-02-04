BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The U.S. Armed Forces have once again blocked a Russian military patrol that was attempting to travel past one of their positions in northeastern Syria.

According to reports, the U.S. forces blocked the Russian military patrol as it was trying to pass the Rmeilan Oil Field, which is currently under American control in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

#American soldiers intercept Russian patrol trying to reach #Rumilan oil field. Looks like russian vehicle rammed #US armored vehicle pic.twitter.com/NCig6KNXk3 — Last Defender (@LastDef) February 4, 2020

The U.S. and Russian forces have repeatedly blocked one another from using the roads under their control in northeastern Syria, creating a cold-war-like situation in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

While there have been reports of confrontations, a source in Al-Hasakah confirmed to Al-Masdar that neither the Russians nor the Americans have engaged in any hostilities with one another.

