BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – The mini Cold-War in northeastern Syria has recently intensified, following the U.S.’ move to block the Russian military from the strategic border triangle area, which links Turkey, Syria, and Iraq.

According to the latest reports from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the U.S. forces have setup blockades in the Al-Malikiyah District, which is located near Iraq’s Mosul Governorate and Turkey’s Sirnak Province.

This area is incredibly important because it would provide the Russian military police access to a major crossing with both Turkey and Iraqi-Kurdistan.

Previously, the only way for people living in Syrian government areas to travel to Iraqi-Kurdistan, in particular, the Nineveh and Erbil governorates, was via air transport.

However, following the agreement between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), it appeared that the Al-Malikiyah District would be jointly controlled by both troops.

This has not happened and the U.S. military has made sure of this, as they have repeatedly blocked the Russian police from reaching the border triangle and establishing points along the Simalka Crossing.

The current U.S. sanctions have sought to isolate Syria from the world and by continuing to block Syrian and Russian military police from accessing this important area, the state is forced to rely on air transport and dangerous ground travel via the Damascus-Baghdad Highway.

