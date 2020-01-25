BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The U.S. Armed Forces have once again blocked the Russian military from accessing a part of the International Highway (M-4) that leads to the imperative town of Tal Tamr.

In a photo posted by the Rojava Network, a Russian military patrol can be seen being blocked from Tal Tamr by the U.S. Armed Forces.

US forces has blocked an Russian military patrol eastern entrace of Tell tamr city and blocked the way to M4 international road. Russian military patrol were forced to retreat back to Tell tamr city. pic.twitter.com/XY4CfTXzYj — Rojava Network (@RojavaNetwork) January 25, 2020

This move by the U.S. Armed Forces marks the third time in the last week that they have blocked the Russian military from entering Tal Tamr.

In addition to blocking the Russian military from Tal Tamr, the U.S. forces have also obstructed the road to the border-city of Al-Malikiyah.

According to a report from Al-Malikiyah, a major traffic jam near the city last week was a result of the U.S. forces blocking a large Russian military convoy near the Iraqi border.

Advertisements