BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The U.S. Armed Forces allegedly blocked a Russian military convoy from bypassing one of their checkpoints in northeastern Syria this week, causing a major traffic jam near the Iraqi border.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the U.S. Armed Forces refused to allow a Russian military convoy pass through their checkpoint in the border-city of Al-Malikiyah, which is northeastern Al-Hasakah.

In footage obtained by the SOHR, a traffic jam can be seen in Al-Malikiyah as a result of this incident in northeastern Syria.

Advertisements