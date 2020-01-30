BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The U.S. military has blocked another Russian military convoy in northeastern Syria, a new report from the Al-Hasakah Governorate claimed on Thursday.
READ ALSO: US forces cutoff international highway at key town in northeast Syria – video
According to the report, the U.S. military halted the Russian military convoy as it was trying to bypass their checkpoint near the key town of Tal Tamr in the western countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate on Wednesday.
Despite the obstruction, the Russian military rerouted their convoy and made their way to Tal Tamr from another entrance.
The U.S. military has now blocked the Russian Armed Forces on at least nine occasions since the start of the new year, with most of these obstructions taking place along the International Highway (M-4) near Tal Tamr.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.