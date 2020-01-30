BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The U.S. military has blocked another Russian military convoy in northeastern Syria, a new report from the Al-Hasakah Governorate claimed on Thursday.

According to the report, the U.S. military halted the Russian military convoy as it was trying to bypass their checkpoint near the key town of Tal Tamr in the western countryside of the Al-Hasakah Governorate on Wednesday.

Despite the obstruction, the Russian military rerouted their convoy and made their way to Tal Tamr from another entrance.

The U.S. military has now blocked the Russian Armed Forces on at least nine occasions since the start of the new year, with most of these obstructions taking place along the International Highway (M-4) near Tal Tamr.

