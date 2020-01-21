BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The U.S. Armed Forces have become more aggressive in northeastern Syria, as they once again blocked two Russian military convoys from bypassing their checkpoints.

According to reports, the first Russian convoy was blocked by the U.S. forces at the Tal Baydar Junction, which is located in northern Al-Hasakah, close to the city of Al-Qamishli, the Rojava Network reported.

The second Russian convoy was blocked by the U.S. Armed Forces near the border-city of Al-Malikiyah; this is the same area where the American troops blocked the Russians last week.

Since the start of the new year, the U.S. Armed Forces have become increasingly hostile towards the Russian and Syrian armies in northeastern Syria; they have blocked the International Highway (M-4) and forced the later forces to reroute to get their destinations.

While the reason for the U.S. troops blocking the Russian and Syrian armies has not been stated, it could have to do with the latter’s attempts to obstruct the American forces from the areas of the highway under their control.

Advertisements