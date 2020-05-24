BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – A group of U.S. military personnel aboard two armored vehicles tried to intercept a Russian military police patrol on the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Hasakah Highway).
A well-informed source in the Russian forces at Al-Qamishli Airport told RT Arabic on Sunday that the incident took place on the international road near the city of Tal Tamr, in the northeastern governorate of Al-Hasakah.
The source pointed out that two American armored vehicles crossed the road in front of the Russian patrol, which was heading from Tal Tamr to Qamishli, but after a brief conversation, the Russian police units completed their path, so that the American group would return to their base.
Not long after the incident, RT Arabic released footage of the brief confrontation in the Tal Tamr District of Al-Hasakah.
Recently, the U.S. military has seen an increase in roadblocks along this roadway, as locals in the villages around Al-Qamishli have repeatedly obstructed their path in this region.
