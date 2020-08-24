BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – For the first time this month, the U.S. forces have attempted to block a Russian military convoy in northeastern Syria.
According to reports from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, a U.S. contingent attempted to obstruct a Russian convoy’s movements by setting up a roadblock east of Qamishli city.
The reports said the incident lasted for a short while and did not result in anyone getting hurt.
In the past, the U.S. and Russian forces have attempted to intercept one another’s patrols in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, often resulting in their vehicles going off road.
However, a recent confrontation between the Syrian Arab Army and U.S. military ended with one SAA soldier being killed and two others wounded after gunfire was exchanged near the town of Tal Al-Dahab.
While Russian and U.S. troops do remain in contact inside Syria, the Syrian Army has to use a third party (Russian military) to deescalate incidents with the American forces.
