BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – On Sunday, the U.S.-led International Coalition announced their withdrawal from the Taji base, north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, pointing out that it had handed over training sites worth $347 million to the Iraqi forces.
A statement by the International Coalition said, “The Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve handed over the site occupied by the coalition forces in Camp Taji in Iraq to the Iraqi security forces in a ceremony held on August 23, 2020.”
“The site designated for the coalition forces was handed over to the Iraqi side thanks to the successes achieved by the Iraqi security forces in the ongoing campaign to defeat ISIS,” the statement said.
“The coalition has delivered the equivalent of $347 million in equipment, assets and facilities in Camp Taji to the government of Iraq. This was the highest material value in dollars for any of the bases that were delivered.”
Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, confirmed last Friday that his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump was important and successful, pointing out that both parties came out comfortable from this meeting.
Kazemi pointed out that, “for the first time, he sees clear American positions that are understandable to the demands of the Iraqi government,” noting that “President Trump confirmed that the American forces will withdraw from Iraq during the next three years, and they are discussing their deployment outside Iraq.”
On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his pledge to withdraw the few remaining U.S. forces in Iraq, but said Washington would remain ready to help if neighboring Iran took any hostile action.
Trump said in his first meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi that he was looking forward to the day when the American forces would leave Iraq, but he said that American companies are already doing “very large oil deals” there.
