BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – On Friday, a security source said that the American forces have been put on alert inside all their bases in Iraq, especially in the cities of Samawah and Diwaniyah.

The Al-Sharq network quoted a security source as saying that these preparations come against the background of the recent attacks on the forces of the international coalition, and coincided with the US embassy’s denial of rumors about their evacuation.

The “state of alert” came after a group calling itself “Qasim al-Jabbarin” claimed the attacks on coalition forces, Friday.

A military convoy belonging to the international coalition was targeted by an explosion that occurred on Friday morning in the city of Samawah, and the Security Media Cell issued a statement regarding the explosion, indicating that the driver of one of the convoy’s cars was injured.

“The explosion was carried out with an explosive device on a wheel belonging to an Iraqi company contracting with the International Coalition Forces, which was carrying equipment to develop the capabilities of the Iraqi security forces, on the international highway within the province of Diwaniyah,” the statement said.

On the other hand, the US embassy in Iraq said that the news of the evacuation of all its employees is not true, stressing that the ambassador is still in Baghdad, and the embassy continues its work.