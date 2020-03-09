BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:25 A.M.) – A U.S. patrol blocked a Russian military convoy from accessing a roundabout in the Al-Hasakah countryside this week, the North Press Agency reported on Monday.
According to the news page, a large Russian military convoy was attempting to transport equipment by passing through the Tal Tamr Roundabout, when they were blocked by a U.S. patrol.
The Russian military convoy was reportedly trying to head towards Qamishli city when they were blocked by the U.S. patrol in the Al-Hasakah countryside.
Neither the U.S. nor the Russian military forces have commented on the alleged incident.
The Russian and U.S. forces have engaged in similar behavior before, with both parties blocking one another in the Al-Hasakah countryside on several occasions in the past three months.
