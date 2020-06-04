BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The U.S. forces in northeastern Syria flexed its strength this week by intercepting a Russian military convoy near the border triangle that separates Iraq, Syria, and Turkey.

According to reports, the Russian vehicles were intercepted while traveling from Al-Qamishli to the border district of Al-Malikiyah, which is near the Iraqi border crossing.

Video footage of the interception was filmed by the North News Agency, who displayed the brief standoff between the two world powers in the northeastern governorate of Al-Hasakah.

This interception by the U.S. military comes just days after their troops were blocked twice by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the town of Tal Tamr in western Al-Hasakah.

The second Syrian Army interception proved more confrontational, as SAA soldiers demanded that the U.S. military not only turn around, but also leave their country.

