BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The U.S. forces in northeastern Syria flexed its strength this week by intercepting a Russian military convoy near the border triangle that separates Iraq, Syria, and Turkey.
According to reports, the Russian vehicles were intercepted while traveling from Al-Qamishli to the border district of Al-Malikiyah, which is near the Iraqi border crossing.
Video footage of the interception was filmed by the North News Agency, who displayed the brief standoff between the two world powers in the northeastern governorate of Al-Hasakah.
This interception by the U.S. military comes just days after their troops were blocked twice by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the town of Tal Tamr in western Al-Hasakah.
The second Syrian Army interception proved more confrontational, as SAA soldiers demanded that the U.S. military not only turn around, but also leave their country.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.