BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The U.S. military flew their new F-35 stealth jet over Syria’s skies this past week, as they display their strength in front of the Russian Armed Forces who are only a few kilometers away from the American troops in the eastern Euphrates region.

In a tweet on Monday, the Special Ops Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) in Syria and Iraq released three photos showing the F-35 above Syria, likely in the Al-Hasakah or Deir Ezzor governorates.

A USAF F-35A Lightning II fighter jet flies near the $ATG in Syria, April 10, 2020. Coalition and partner forces continue to strike at extremist organizations in Syria despite COVID-19, reflecting the world-wide unity to see an enduring defeat delivered against Daesh,” the U.S. military account posted. 

The three photos would show up close and far away shots of the F-35A as it flew over the skies of eastern Syria.

While the U.S. conducted this flight, the Russian military was likely watching from afar, as they have headquartered their forces in eastern Syria at the Qamishli Airport in the northern region of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

Wonder: Came they to deliver aid to ISIS or just say hello to their friends?

