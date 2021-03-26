BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – An American F-35B fighter accidentally shot itself with its own on gun pod, The Drive reported on March 24th.

The US Marine Corps F-35B short takeoff resulted in an abrupt landing after the fighter shot itself with a 25mm cannon. The accident occurred in Arizona on March 12, 2021, but it was recently revealed.

According to The Drive, after the shell exploded, the lower fuselage was damaged. Fortunately, the pilot was not injured and was able to land the plane at the base.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Maritime Safety Center classified the incident as a Grade I accident, the highest level on the US Army emergency scale.

Details of the accident are unclear. It is only known that at the moment of firing, the PGU-32 / B SAPHEI-T high-explosive semi-armor-piercing tracer projectile detonated.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Share this article:



























