BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The U.S. Air Force will deploy its F-35 stealth jets to Israel in order to maintain a strong presence in the region, the Israeli publication 9TV reported, as quoted by the Russian publication Avia.Pro on Sunday.
“The Americans will place a huge number of hangars for their F-35 fighters on the territory of the Jewish state. We are talking about hundreds of combat aircraft, which creates a certain threat to Russian military facilities in the Middle East,” Avia.Pro said.
“Aircraft hangars are being erected urgently throughout Israel, most likely intended to park the latest all-weather fifth-generation fighter F-35i (Adir). The U.S. Department of Defense is responsible for the project. The total area of the hangars under construction is 252,000 square meters,” 9TV reported, as quoted by Avia.Pro.
If true, this move will be a power play by Washington against the Russian Armed Forces in the region, who currently maintain one of the largest bases inside Syria.
“On the other hand, experts believe that it is exclusively about strengthening the U.S. military influence in the region with the aim of confronting Iran, which is already actively deploying its military facilities in Syria,” Avia.Pro added.
Neither the U.S. nor Israel has commented on these latest claims.
