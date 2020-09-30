BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:05 P.M.) – A unit of the U.S. Marine Corps announced that a U.S. Air Force F-35B fighter had crashed after it collided with an air tanker to refuel.

The third marine aircraft wing said that the pilot of the F-35B aircraft got out of the plane and is receiving treatment while the crew of the refueling plane landed safely.

ABC News reported that the accident occurred over Imperial County, California.

The Marines said an investigation was underway into the cause of the crash.

Source: ABC News