US F-22 fighter jets intercepted two Russian antisubmarine airplanes in international airspace near the Alaska coast, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement on Thursday.
“F-22 fighters, supported by KC-135 Stratotanker and E-3 AWACS aircraft from the North American Aerospace Defense Command intercepted two Russian IL-38 aircraft entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on April 8th, 2020,” NORAD said via Twitter.
NORAD explained the Russian airplanes did not enter US or Canadian airspace and remained north of the Aleutian Islands in the Bering Sea.
The Russian military announced earlier that the IL-38 of the Pacific Fleet performed a flight to a maximum range as part of a tactical exercise and practised detection and destruction of submarines.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.