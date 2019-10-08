An F-16 belonging to the US Air Force crashed over uninhabited territory near the western German city of Trier, a spokesman for German Air Force has said.
According to a U.S. air force spokeswoman, the jet was piloted by a US flier and it crashed at around 1500 local time (1300 GMT) during a routine training flight and there had been no casualties.
The crash was first reported by SWR broadcaster.
It added that the pilot had managed to eject safely. According to officials, he was hospitalised but no information about the nature of his injuries has been available so far.
Police also warned local people against entering the area where the plane crashed as a rescue operation is underway.
The police added that the plane crashed near a US military base outside the town of Spangdahlem.
Large quantities of kerosene had been spilt over the site of the crash, SWR reports, citing police sources.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.