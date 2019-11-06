BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The U.S. Air Force’s F-16 fighter jets arrived in Israel in late October to participate in military drills with several regional countries, the Defence Blog reported, citing the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv’s news release.
According to the report, the U.S. 480th Fighter Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing landed at the Uvda Airbase in Israel on October 30th, 2019 after departing from their home base at the Spangdahlem Airbase in Germany.
“The F-16 will be taking part in Blue Flag, a biennial training event that builds and maintains defensive interoperability and cooperation between militaries,” the Embassy message states. “This year’s Blue Flag involves military members from Israel, Germany, Greece, Italy and the U.S.”
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.