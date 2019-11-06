BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The U.S. Air Force’s F-16 fighter jets arrived in Israel in late October to participate in military drills with several regional countries, the Defence Blog reported, citing the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv’s news release.

According to the report, the U.S. 480th Fighter Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing landed at the Uvda Airbase in Israel on October 30th, 2019 after departing from their home base at the Spangdahlem Airbase in Germany.

“The F-16 will be taking part in Blue Flag, a biennial training event that builds and maintains defensive interoperability and cooperation between militaries,” the Embassy message states. “This year’s Blue Flag involves military members from Israel, Germany, Greece, Italy and the U.S.”

