BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said on Friday that the United States has expressed its concern to Russia about an incident in Syria in which a number of American soldiers were injured when a Russian military vehicle collided with their vehicle.

According to the Reuters News Agency, O’Brien said during a press conference at the White House: “The matter was communicated to them (Russia) very clearly, it was done at the appropriate level.”

Last week, the United States announced an incident between Russian and American forces in Syria, saying it violated protocols to avoid collision.

The White House said that the incident in Syria between the two armies was caused by the Russian side and led to injuries among the U.S. military, adding: “The U.S. military does not want the escalation, but it has the full right to defend itself.”

The spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council accused the Russian army of violating the rules to avoid collision in Syria and committing an accident that resulted in the injury of American soldiers.

A Russian vehicle collided with an armored vehicle of the Coalition (led by the United States) in northeastern Syria, injuring the crew of the armored vehicle.