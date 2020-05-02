BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The U.S. military is expanding their base in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday.

Citing local sources, the monitor reported that the U.S. military is expanding their base in the Istrahat Wazir area of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The monitor released several pictures from the site, showing the expansion by the U.S. Coalition forces.

At the same time, the SOHR reported that as many as 30 trucks from the U.S. Coalition entered northeastern Syria from neighboring Iraq.

While not much detail was given, the U.S. Coalition forces likely entered Al-Hasakah from the Al-Walid Crossing, which the Syrian government deems illegal.

The monitor released a video showing the U.S. convoy as it traveled to one of its bases in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

