BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The U.S. military is expanding their base in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday.
Citing local sources, the monitor reported that the U.S. military is expanding their base in the Istrahat Wazir area of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
The monitor released several pictures from the site, showing the expansion by the U.S. Coalition forces.
At the same time, the SOHR reported that as many as 30 trucks from the U.S. Coalition entered northeastern Syria from neighboring Iraq.
While not much detail was given, the U.S. Coalition forces likely entered Al-Hasakah from the Al-Walid Crossing, which the Syrian government deems illegal.
The monitor released a video showing the U.S. convoy as it traveled to one of its bases in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
3
- 3Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.